Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,680. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.