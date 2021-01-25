Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. 732,904 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

