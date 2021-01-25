Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 660 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,261,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,548,000 after acquiring an additional 692,177 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 153,696 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 941,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,486. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.56 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.