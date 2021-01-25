CoTrader Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $69,350.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00772210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.50 or 0.04231054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.