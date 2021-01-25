Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $45.04 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and $11.50 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00772210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.50 or 0.04231054 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

