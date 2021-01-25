BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0003

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $124,274.93 and approximately $4,909.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00072740 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00772210 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006498 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047917 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.50 or 0.04231054 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015438 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017667 BTC.
BidiPass Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “
Buying and Selling BidiPass
