Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Up 17.8%

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) rose 17.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 890,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 322,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

LCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lannett by 24.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 67,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lannett by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

