Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB) shares rose 16.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 1,803,137 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 609,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Conversion Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $298.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

