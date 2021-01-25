American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) traded up 15.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. 5,577,195 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,511,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

