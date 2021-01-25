Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Trading 12.3% Higher

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) shares traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.39. 434,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 284,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Usio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,627. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 153,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,699.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 529,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 174.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Usio worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

