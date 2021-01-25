Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading 13.1% Higher

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s share price was up 13.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,226,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 511,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

EQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Equillium by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Equillium in the third quarter worth about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

