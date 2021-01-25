Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading 14.4% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shares were up 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 82,027,203 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 68,251,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $32,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

