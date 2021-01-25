CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

KMX traded up $2.32 on Monday, reaching $120.96. 1,741,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,741. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

