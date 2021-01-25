Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

ICE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,807,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,144. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,418 shares of company stock worth $10,370,679 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.