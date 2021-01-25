TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 46,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.65. 172,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,565. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 117,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $444,938.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

