Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill Sells 941 Shares

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upland Software alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $353,635.40.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.52. 355,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 211,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.