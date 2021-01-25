Capital Wealth Planning LLC Sells 415 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,806. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.