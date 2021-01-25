Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $298.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

