Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Raised by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.32. The company had a trading volume of 958,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

