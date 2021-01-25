Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $59,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $22,911,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $20,747,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,904. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

