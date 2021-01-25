Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $59,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $22,911,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $20,747,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CPRT traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $112.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,904. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.