Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.95.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,257. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.84.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.