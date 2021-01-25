Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises approximately 0.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,475. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

WST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

