Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 0.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.16. The stock had a trading volume of 503,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $353.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.22.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

