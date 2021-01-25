The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Lowered by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for 1.6% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after buying an additional 2,011,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after buying an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after buying an additional 137,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,222,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,327,000 after buying an additional 66,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.66. 10,396,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,691. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

