Reinhart Partners Inc. Trims Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 160,388 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after buying an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after buying an additional 390,471 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $129.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.