Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 609 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.3% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 409,576 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. 7,499,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

