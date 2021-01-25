AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. 53,230,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,767,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.15.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.