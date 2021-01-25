Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $16.58 Million in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 408,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 4,068,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,770. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

