Thugs Finance (THUGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,749.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $877,579.88 and $2,749.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00127231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00072144 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00276957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00069169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00037833 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thugs Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

