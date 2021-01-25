BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0076

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One BLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $41,000.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLink has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.99 or 0.00770356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.19 or 0.04237663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017611 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLink Token Trading

BLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

