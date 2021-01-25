Acute Angle Cloud Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,451.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.99 or 0.04089119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00423654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.01342082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.88 or 0.00560475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00423300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00275515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023138 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

