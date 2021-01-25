Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT at $146.67

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS TMXXF traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.34. The stock had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. TMX Group has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $109.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.57.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

