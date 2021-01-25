I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $32.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 217,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91. I-Mab has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $744,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $4,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $8,551,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

