I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $32.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 217,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91. I-Mab has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $59.14.
About I-Mab
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.
Read More: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.