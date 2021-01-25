Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report sales of $55.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.94 million to $59.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $132.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $345.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.51 million to $348.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $265.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 37,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

