Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 623 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 100,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,396,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,197,000 after acquiring an additional 157,130 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.28. 31,376,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,054,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

