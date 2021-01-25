Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $103,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.34. 4,108,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

