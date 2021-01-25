Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. 186,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,013. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $28.51.

