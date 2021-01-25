Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.20. 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,474. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

