Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Stake Reduced by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867,957 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 0.4% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $319,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $18,869,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJAN traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,507. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

