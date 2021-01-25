Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,943 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 1.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock remained flat at $$33.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 33,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,899. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $33.39.

