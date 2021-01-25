Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $79.11 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,898.54. The company had a trading volume of 105,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,767.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,628.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,934.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.