Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 419 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 723.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNK stock remained flat at $$108.94 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,056. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

