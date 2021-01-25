Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,424 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

VNQ traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $86.42. 7,819,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,892. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

