Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

VEU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,167. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

