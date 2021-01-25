Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 7,228 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 242,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. 676,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,188. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75.

