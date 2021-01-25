Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 146.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 543,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 532,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 705,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 426,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,873,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,891,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 54,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.72. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

