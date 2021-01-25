The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 1.6% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,865. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

