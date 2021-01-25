Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.82. 632,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,127. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

