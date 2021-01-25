Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.3% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 231,490 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $69,345,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after buying an additional 217,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $32,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

NOC stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.35. 1,461,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

