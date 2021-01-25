Benin Management CORP Makes New $254,000 Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 104,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,858,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.07. 869,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTZ shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

